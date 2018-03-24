MDU sets stage for 6th All Manipur Folk Drama Fest

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 23: With the objective of promoting Manipuri folk drama which is on the verge of extinction, Manipur Dramatic Union (MDU), Yaiskul is all set to hold the 6th All Manipur Folk Drama Festival – 2018 from March 25. The six-day long festival is to be organised under the financial assistance of Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Addressing a press meet held today at its office, MDU president Pangambam Setu Singh conveyed that altogether six folk drama groups will take part in the 6th All Manipur Folk Drama Festival – 2018.

He said that the festival gives special emphasis on reviving the original norms and patterns of Manipur folk drama and added that inclusion of modern musical instruments in the plays to be showcased during the festival will be avoided as far as possible.

Noting that the original form of Manipuri folk drama is closely related to the lifestyles of ancient Manipuri society, Setu said that the art form comprises of the rich Manipuri culture, tradition and folk genres such as Khulang Eshei.

He expressed that the real form of the folk drama is fading away with the incorporation of many new artistic creations.

The present generation particularly the youngsters can no longer grasp the original form of Manipuri folk drama, he regretted.

Attending the press meet, executive member of the union, Dr L Gojendro said that All Manipur Folk Drama Festival has been organised annually with the firm objective of preserving the rich Manipuri folk drama derived from many great artistes and forefathers of the State.

He informed that free entry will be provided to those who come to take part in the festival. He appealed to the people from all walks of life to experience the intrinsic plays to be staged in the festival.

“Pidonnu” of MDU; “Uchek Langmei” of Langmeidong Dramatic Union; “Heirem Kangbisu” of Leimayol Arts Centre, Chingamakha; “Thonglengi Aroiba Mikup” of Lairenkabi Youth Dramatic Union; “Torbung Thumkhong Kangbada” of North Eastern Theatre Association, Heingang and “Tonu Laijinglembi” of Aryan Theatre, Sagoilband will be showcased during the festival.