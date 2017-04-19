MEA elects new OBs

IMPHAL, Apr 17: Lt Col M Ranjit Singh, Dr K Gopal Singh, N Ibungochoubi Singh and Dr A Devendra Singh have been elected as president, secretary general, secretary and treasurer respectively of Manipur Equestrian Association (MEA) for the year 2017 to 2019 in a general body meeting held on April 16, 2017 at Manipuri Pony Breeding Farm, Lamphelpat, according to a release issued by the association.

Share on: WhatsApp