MEA team arrives

IMPHAL, Nov 1: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Joint Secretary (Bangladesh and Myanmar) Vikram Doraiswamy, Joint Secretary (Border Management) AV Dharma Reddy and Directorate of Survey of India Director (International Boundary) SK Sinha arrived here today for a bilateral meeting with Myanmar officials.

The three officials would travel to Moreh by helicopter at 8 am tomorrow and hold a bilateral meeting with Myanmar officials on security related issues, border trade etc.

They will leave Imphal for Delhi on November 3, informed a source.