Medal awardees announced

IMPHAL, Aug 14: Alto-gether 7 police personnel/officials from the State have been selected for Presidents’ Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service, Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service and Independence Day Correctional Service Medals.

Subedar Loitongbam Ranjit Singh, Manipur Police Training College, Havildar Narengbam Kumar Singh, 7th Manipur Rifles and Havildar Longjam Devan Singh, 1st Manipur Rifles would be conferred the Presidents’ Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service and ADGP, Manipur Anand Prakash, and Assistant Director, Thaimei Gai- puril Kabui, Manipur Police Training College have been selected for Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service.

The report added that Warder Kh Mema Devi, Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa and Assistant Jailor K Abung R/Naga, Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa would also be decorated with Independence Day Correctional Service Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2018.