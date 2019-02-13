Media appeals

IMPHAL, Feb 12: In the backdrop of the intensified massive protest against CAB 2016, the All Manipur Newspapers & Electronic Media Employees Association (AMNEMEA) has appealed to all CSOs, the State Government and the general public to let media employees discharge their duties without any hindrance.

A press release issued by AMNEMEA assistant publicity secretary Md Sabir lamented that a few CSOs and the State Government have been undermining the roles of media persons in the society.