Media committee for Mega Marathon formed

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 22 : A media committee has been formed in connection with the 12th Mega Marathon Manipur 2018 which is scheduled to be held on November 4 under the aegis of United Peoples’ Front (UPF).

The committee was formed today at the office of the organisation under the supervision of W Second, president of UPF and the committee comprises of M Romen, senior staff reporter, the Sangai Express as chairman; T Ashon Koireng, secretary publicity, UPF as convenor and H Sadananda, reporter, Poknafam as co-convenor.

UPF in its press release sought help from all sections for the successful organisation of the distance run which has been an annual affair since 2007 with the aim of making Manipur a healthy State and producing courageous individuals.