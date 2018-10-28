Media fellowship launched in late Khelen’s name

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 27: In a bid to fulfil at least some of the wishes of late noted journalist Khelen Thokchom, the Khelen Thokchom Trust launched today a media fellowship dedicated to the late journalist.

Named Khelen Thokchom Trust Media Fellowship Programme 2018, the Fellowship Programme was launched during a function called “Remembering Khelen Thokchom” which was held in connection with the birthday of the late journalist.

The function was attended by Imphal Free Press Editor Pradip Phanjoubam, Manipur Hill Journalists’ Union president Ramkung Pamei, Khelen Thokchom Trust founder Thokchom Memcha Devi and its advisor Irengbam Arun as the presidium members.

Speaking at the function, Pradip lauded the role taken by Khelen Thokchom during his life time.

Remarking that the late journalist made his contribution to the society in his own capacity during his life time, he urged all journalists to work with dedication and commitment till the last breath. Pointing out the changes taking place in the field of journalism and the challenges in print media, he said journalists should try to bring qualitative journalism.

Ramkung Pamei stressed on the need of integrating the journalist fraternities in the State. He assured that Manipur Hill Journalists’ Union will extend every kind of possible help towards the Khelen Thokchom Trust Media Fellowship Programme 2018 while describing Khelen Thokchom as a vocal journalist and a multifaceted personality.

Participants and journalists also paid floral tributes to the portrait of Khelen Thokchom during the function.