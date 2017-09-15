‘Media houses need to register with GST’

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, Sep 14 : Media houses in Manipur have to register with Goods & Services Tax (GST) to avoid penalty. Under GST, a registered media firm has to file GST returns. If the media houses fail to do so, penalty can be imposed on them. This was stated by an official of Department of Taxes, Government of Manipur to the media houses. Directorate of Information and Public Relations with Editors’ Guild Manipur including publishers from different media houses based in Manipur had an interaction on GST related with media at State Institute of Journalism, DIPR Complex here.

Speaking at the interaction programme, Superintendent, Department of Taxes, Manipur, Y Indrakumar spoke on the impact of GST on the media, both print and electronic. He said that with the implementation of GST on July 1, 2017, all newspaper establishments and cable operators should register with GST.

If not, the department can impose penalty on them. He also explained on how to take benefits of Input Tax Credit (ITC). He further said under GST, a registered media firm has to file GST returns.