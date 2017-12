Imphal, Dec 4: All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and Green Foundation will organise a one day media interaction programme on ‘World Soil Day’ at Manipur Press Club tomorrow at 10 am.

A press release issued by the secretary of AMWJU, Sukham Nanda Singh, stated that MOMA Project Officer, K Devdutta Sharma, Regional Centre of Organic Farming Imphal scientist Dr V Pandey, International Agriculture Consultant Hitoshi Yokota, renowned Public Health Advocate (former Project Director MACS) Dr Pramodkumar, renowned Nutritionist and Assistant Professor of Ideal Girls’ College Dr Ksh Bimolata and Huieyen Lanpao Editor N Hemanta will speak as resource persons at the event.