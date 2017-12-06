IMPHAL, Dec 5: A media interaction in connection with World Soil Day was held today at Manipur Press Club. The programme was jointly organised by Manipur Organic Mission Agency (MOMA) under Department of Horticulture and Soil Conservation, AMWJU and Green Foundation, Kwakeithel.

The theme for this year’s World Soil Day is ‘Caring for the Planet Starts from the Ground.’

Speakers of today’s interaction programme were Project Director of MOMA K Devdutta Sharma; Scientist of Regional Centre for Organic Farming, Imphal Dr V Pandey; International Agricultural Consultant Hitoshi Yokota; public health advocate Dr Pramodkumar; nutritionist Dr Ksh Bimolata and editor of Hueiyen Lanpao Hemantakumar Ningomba.