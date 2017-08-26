IMPHAL, Aug 25: Lions Club of Canchipur in collaboration with Medical Directorate and Naharol Yaipha Thourang Club organised a free medical camp at the premises of the club at Khongman Okram Chuthek today.
More than 200 people including children attended the camp . Free medicines were also provided to them.
The medical camp was organised in view of the people of the area, who were hit by the recent flood.
Medical camp
