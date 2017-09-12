IMPHAL, Sep 11: A medical camp was organised by Army personnels at Bungte Chiru Community Hall yesterday in which over 100 villagers were treated, said a press release of PIB Defence.

Apart from carrying out medical examination and distribution of medicines, the doctor educated the people about the preventive measures to be adopted to avoid water borne diseases.

According to the release, Rihanka, the village chief expressed his gratitude for providing medical assistance in the remote village and requested for more such welfare activities.