Medical camp conducted

IMPHAL, Sep 3: N Khunou Battalion conducted a medical camp at Khoupum Chingthak village yesterday. An officer of Army Medical Corps led the medical camp. Villagers were provided with medical help amidst the monsoon season when people are prone to skin diseases, said a press release of PIB Defence.
