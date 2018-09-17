Medical Health camp conducted, mobility aid distributed

Our Correspondent

BISHNUPUR, Sep 16: As a part of Civic Action Programme 2018-19, 32 Bn CRPF Loktak Project, under the aegis of IGP Manipur & Nagaland sector, organized a one-day Medical Health camp at Leimatak Village Community Hall, Henglep sub-division in Churachandpur district yesterday while mobility aids were also distributed during the camp.

In the camp, medical check-up were conducted to around 200 people to identify various ailments in which medicines were also distributed free of cost while mobility aids (Walking sticks) were distributed to 72 differently able persons from Leimatak village and 30 adjoining villages of Leimatak which include 20 Walking Stick Quadrupeds for elderly, 20 Walking Stick tripods, 20 Adjustable Standing Aids, 10 Hearing Aids and 2 Tricycle (Wheelchair).

Speaking at the occasion, DIGP CRPF, Range Imphal, YSM (retd) Brig SK Sharma said that the main objective of conducting Civic Action Programme by CRPF is to extend gesture of friendship towards the general public which will help in bridging the gap between the CRPF and the public while adding that many more such programme will be conducted for the well-being of the villagers in future.

Commandant of 32 Bn CRPF Loktak Rajgopal Singh while speaking at the occasion said that holding such programme will definitely bring Security force closer towards the villagers and will help to clear the misunderstandings between the security forces and the public. He also sought cooperation from the public to make such programme a grand success in future. DIGP CRPF, Range Imphal, YSM (retd) Brig SK Sharma, Commandant of 32 Bn CRPF Loktak Rajgopal Singh, DIGP (Med) Ch Imphal Dr HC Lingaraj, Manager in-charge NHPC Leimatak Md Farooq and village chiefs of various villages in and around Leimatak village attended the camp as dignitaries.