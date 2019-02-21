MEELAL mourns demise of president, takes pledges

IMPHAL, Feb 20

Meetei Erol Eyek Loinasillol Apunba Lup (MEELAL) Kangleipak has mourned the demise of its late president Thokchom Babulchand Meetei yesterday and organised a condolence meeting at MEELAL head office today evening in which members of its units attended.

A press release issued by general secretary of MEELAL Kangleipak stated that the members, during the meeting, pledged to continue fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the late MEELAL president.

The members promised to strive for introducing a new Act by amending the Manipur Official Language Act.

It stated that the tireless effort, contributions of the departed soul to uphold and promote Meetei Mayek will be remembered.

The meeting further pledged to fulfil his dream of translating Bengali dialect books into Meetei Mayek and releasing a Meetei Mayek dictionary.

MEELAL members observed a two minute silence to honour the departed soul.

It informed that members/volunteers of MEELAL, would not be able to conduct its annual inspection at examination centres of HSE and HSLC on the day of Meetei Mayek paper as they will be engaged in paying offering and homage to the late president.