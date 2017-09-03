Meet the Author programme held

IMPHAL, Sep 2: Sahitya Akademi organised a Meet the Author programme featuring eminent Manipuri playwright Naorem Kalimohon at the Dave Literature Centre, DM College Campus today.

Gautam Paul, officer-in-charge, Sahitya Akademi Eastern Region gave the introductory speech at the programme. H Behari, convenor of the Manipuri Language Advisory Board, Sahitya Akademi New Delhi, said that N Kalimohon, who had penned 18 dramas, is the founder of the Kha Manipur Dramatic Union.

“It is a golden opportunity to meet the writer who has been contributing immensely to the Manipuri literature,” H Behari said. The noted playwright, in his speech, narrated his journey as a writer and shared his ideas on some of his important works.