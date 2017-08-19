Meet discusses amendment of State advertisement policy

IMPHAL, Aug 18 (DIPR): A meeting was held today to discuss on the amendment of the existing Manipur State Advertisement Policy 2013 at the office chamber of the Director (IPR) with All Manipur Newspaper Publishers’ Association (AMNPA).

Meghachandra Kongbam, Director (IPR); N Krishnakumar Singh, Assistant Publicity Officer (Press), S Nilladhaja Singh, president of AMNPA and other members of the association attended the meeting.

The members unanimously resolved to circulate the existing Manipur State Advertisement Policy 2013 and DAVP Advertisement Policy to all publishers of newspapers through email.

Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) will take up the circulation of the Policy to enable the publishers to give their suggestions towards the amendment/rectification of the existing Advertisement Policy.

A meeting of all the newspaper publishers to be organized by the All Manipur Newspaper Publishers’ Association (AMNPA) will be held on August 21 to review the Advertisement Policy. The publishers can submit their proposals for change and remission/omission in the advertisement policy to the Director, IPR on or before August 25.

Editor-in-Chief of Impact TV has been assigned to conduct a meeting of the representatives of all local TV channels on August 21, for formulation of the policy guidelines.

The draft policy guideline should be submitted by August 25 to the Director, IPR to formulate Advertisement policy of the State Government for the electronic media.