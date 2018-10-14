Meet held on electoral reforms

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 13: The State Committee for CERI Manipur organised the 2nd Manipur State conference under the theme Campaign for Electoral Reforms in India (For Proportionate Representation), at Sangai Hall, Hotel Imphal today.

The event was graced by Chief Functionary of CERI Jyoti Raj, National Coordinator of CERI Manas Jena, former Minister Dr M Nara Singh, Prof (retd) L Sadananda Singh, former Minister RV Minthing, former Minister N Nimai Singh, former HoD Mathematics, DMC Science, retd Prof Jayanta Kumar Singh and GP Women College retd Prof Rose Mangsi as the presidium members. Speaking at the event, Dr M Nara said that the present electoral system is unacceptable looking at the present society and added that the present electoral system was implemented in the time of the British. He further claimed that the root cause of rampant corruption is the present electoral system and added that the practice of distributing money during election times is also due to the said obsolete system.

Pointing out that CERI movement began in the year 2008, Nara informed that 95 countries have already transitioned to proportional electoral system to bring positive change in the respective countries.