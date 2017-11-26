Meet stresses on breastfeeding

IMPHAL, Nov 25: IYCNCON, MANIPEDICON, HMBCON and BPAMCON, 2017 was inaugurated by Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar today at the Main Auditorium of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.

The inaugural ceremony graced by the Minister as the chief guest was also attended by Dr CR Banapurmath, president, IAP-IYCF Chapter, Dr Kh Ibochouba, president, PAM, Dr Th Bhimo, Director JNIMS, Dr Satish Tiwari, Convenor, HMBAI and Dr N Jitendra, president BPAM as the special guest, president and guests of honour respectively.

Speaking at the function, Jayantakumar stressed on the need of promoting breastfeeding in the State and make children healthy for a bright Manipur.

He asserted that his department has been advoca- ting and taking up initiatives at various levels for generating awareness in this regard in the State.

Dr Th Bhimo in his speech spoke on the values of breastfeeding while explaining that it benefits both the mother and the baby. He also pointed out that breastfeeding reduces the chances of a mother becoming overweight in addition to providing rich nutrients to the babies and boosting their immune systems.

Breastfeeding also helps in minimising the risks of getting ovarian cancer and many other diseases besides bringing affectionate and close relationship between the mother and her breastfed baby, Dr Bhimo added.

He urged the attendees to pass the message to the ASHAs, healthcare workers and general public.

Dr Tiwari noted that nearly 73% of the total mothers in Manipur are aware of breastfeeding’s importance and opined that such mothers need to be appreciated by the society.

While remarking that Manipuri ladies are empowered and largely educated, he observed that all women and sections of the society should act as a role model in the promotion and encouragement of breastfeeding.

He said that breastfeeding promotion is a way of making a bright future adding it is vital for making children healthy who are the assets of the future.

Urging the media, families and the society to promote breastfeeding, Dr Tiwari advocated that it should be a main concern for all sections of the society.