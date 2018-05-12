Meeting fails after local leaders fail to turn up

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 11: A meeting called by Additional Deputy Commissioner Tamenglong regarding the 2D seismic survey conducted for oil exploration by the State Government and Oil India Limited at Tamenglong district HQs, had to be aborted after the chiefs, chairmen and secretaries of the villages concerned failed to turn up for the meeting.

According to an official source, the ADC issued a notice on May 3 regarding a meeting for the chairmen or secretaries of Muktokhal, Oinamlong, Kaimai, Maokot, Changjai, Leikot and Longpi villages at the conference hall of DC Tamenglong today noon, so as to inform the concerned parties about the oil exploration by the State Government and Oil India Limited. The source informed that none of the village leaders or villagers turned up for the meeting and instead banners which carried the slogan ‘No to oil exploration in Tamenglong’ were found plastered at the meeting venue.

On the other hand, Zeliangrong Students’ Union Manipur (ZSUM), Inriangluang Chaubuan Phuam (ICP), Tousem Area Students’ Organisation (TASO), Society for Enhancing Tamenglong (SET) and The Forerunner, submitted a joint memorandum to Commerce and Industries Minister Th Biswajit yesterday, through Tamenglong DC, to immediately stop all oil exploration works in the district, the source added.

As per the memorandum, the associations mentioned that there have been protest against oil exploration in the district and other parts of the State since 2011.

Appealing the authorities concerned to cease all oil exploration works immediately in the interest of the indigenous people, the associations warned that the State Government will have to bear responsibility for any untoward incidents which occur if the oil exploration works continue further.