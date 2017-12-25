Meeting held

Tengnoupal: A general meeting of the Moreh Working Journalist Union (MOWJU) was held on December 12 at the conference hall of Neelraj hotel, presided by MOWJU Senior Advisor L Maipak Singh.

The meeting further resolved to select new members and office bearers of the Union in which L Maipak Singh has been elected as president, A Lalit Meitei as vice president, L Lucky Boy Singh as secretary general, S Sanjoy Singh as treasurer, Y Mangang Meitei as information and publicity secretary among others.