IMPHAL, Dec 7: A team of Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) led by the Chairman, went for a spot enquiry regarding the death of a minor girl by hanging under Lamphel police station.

A press release issued by the chairperson of MCPCR today, stated that the team met the bereaved family, relatives and neighbour of the deceased .

The commission also urged the police department to provide a status report regarding the case.