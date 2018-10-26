Imphal, Oct 25 (DIPR): Hundreds of people turned up to highlight their grievances to Chief Minister N Biren Singh on the combined Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders’ Day held at the Durbar Hall of Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

The Chief Minister personally attended to around 400 complaints and met nearly 1200 people from 8.30 am to 1.20 pm.

Huge number of people were seen gathered at the gate of CM’s Secretariat since early morning to obtain entry pass.

Officials of Health Department and JNIMS were also present to attend to the people seeking medical assistance, reimbursement and health care in Government medical hospitals.

Other Departments including Minority, Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes, Social Welfare, Education (S), Information and Public Relations, Manipur State Cooperative Bank Ltd and Police were also deputed at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to help the visitors.