Meeyamgi Numit CM notes good works of officials

Imphal, May 23 (DIPR)

Scores of people turned up on Meeyamgi Numit to highlight their grievances to Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

The Chief Minister attended to as many as about 780 complaints and personally met nearly 2500 people starting from 8 am to 2.30 pm.

Speaking to media persons, Chief Minister N Biren appreciated the tireless efforts of the Government officials to ensure success of the Government’s initiatives.

He said that it is indeed good to see the Government employees working sincerely for the welfare of the people. The Government officials are very supportive and eager to work at the grassroots to address the grievances of the people under the new initiatives of the Government such as ‘Go to Village’ Mission, he added.

“We all should realise that all the employees of the Government’s machinery, including the Chief Minister, is for the people and are there to serve the people with a human touch,” Biren said. Responding to the rumour that the Departments concerned are not taking necessary actions regarding the directives of the Chief Minister, Biren said that the Government introduced a monitoring system in the Chief Minister’s Office where the Grievance Cell can keep track of the follow up action taken up by the Departments concerned. The Grievance Cell of Chief Minister’s Office is informing the aggrieved person about the status of his/her complaint from time to time by sending SMS through their mobile numbers. The Chief Minister appealed to the officials of all the Departments to follow his directives to address the grievances brought up during Meeyamgi Numit as their official work.

Those officials who fail to take up necessary actions would be penalised, he warned. Highlighting the issue of the illegal immigrants in the State, N Biren said that said if the local people themselves are helping the illegal immigrants to get settled in the State then the future of the indigenous people and the State would be at stake. Landlords need to identify their tenants properly before renting out the place, he added.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the Government had removed Common Service Centres as access point to provide Aadhaar related services throughout the State as such Aadhaar related services would be done by Government recognised agencies only. Biren informed the media persons that he had instructed the DGP to instal special check posts at border gates such as Behiang, Moreh, Mao, Jiri etc so as to check and curb the influx of illegal immigrants in the State.

He cautioned that if an illegal immigrant gets caught at Pallel PS, then all the police officers of Tengnoupal, Moreh Police Stations etc. who permitted/granted the person to enter the State illegally would face stringent action. The CM further clarified that those immigrants who posses valid identification documents are free to travel in the State. It may be mentioned that the due to the ‘Go to Village’ mission on May 15, the “Meeyamgi Numit” for the month of May was scheduled today.