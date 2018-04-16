Meeyamgi Numit continues to draw people CM attends to 600 complaints

Imphal, Apr 15 (DIPR)

As usual Chief Minister N Biren Singh attended to complaints and grievances of people on Meeyamgi Numit held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

Hundreds of people turned up to highlight their grievances to the Chief Minister on “Meeyamgi Numit”. The Chief Minister personally attended to around 600 complaints and met nearly 1500 people from 9 am to 1 pm.

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) organised public screening of film/documentaries highlighting the achievements and new developments in the State.

Officials of Health Department and JNIMS were deputed at the CM’s Secretariat for the day to attend to the people who sought medical assistance, reimbursement and health care in Government hospitals. Other departments including Minority and Other Backward Classes, Social Welfare and Police were also deputed at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to help attend to the grievances of the public.

The Chief Minister’s Secretariat made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the general public. Light refreshments including water, tea and snacks were provided to the visitors. A medical team along with an ambulance and a team of Manipur Fire Service were kept on stand-by at the complex for any emergency. On the occasion, students and teachers of BB Paul Mental Development Home (Special School), Mongshangei met the Chief Minister and expressed their happiness over the Cabinet’s decision for converting the school to a Government aided institute. T Anita Devi, Principal, BB Paul Mental Development Home (Special School) said that 175 students are enrolled in the school. She mentioned that the school is imparting vocational training and co-curricular activities including carpentry, tailoring, yoga, dance and music etc.