Meeyamgi Numit Govt to give Hakshelgi Tengbang gift on New Year’s day

Imphal, Dec 15 (DIPR):Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the Government is planning to introduce a new healthcare scheme ‘Hakshelgi Tengbang’ (Manipur Health Protection Scheme) on January 1, 2018. This was stated by him while briefing media persons on the occasion of ‘Meeyamgi Numit’ held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

Hundreds of people turned up on the Meeyamgi Numit to highlight their grievances to the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister attended to as many as about 620 complaints and personally met nearly 1500 people from 9 am to 2 pm.

Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister said that Hakshelgi Tengbang scheme would provide a cashless benefit of up to Rs 2 lakh per year per BPL/AAY family on floater basis.

He stated that five companies responded to the biding process and one of them has been selected for providing the health insurance scheme to the poor and needy people of the State.

The selected company in collaboration with the Panchayats/local clubs would conduct a joint survey for identifying the real/needy people. He lamented that there were manipulations in issuing the BPL cards in the past so a fresh survey is needed to identify the real/needy beneficiaries.

He said that if the Government relies on the existing BPL/AAY card holders, then many real/needy people would be left out and might not get the benefits of the scheme. Camps would begin soon in various areas of the State to identify the poorest of the poor, he added. He said that widows and poorest of the poor etc. would get proper benefits from the scheme.

The Chief Minister stressed that among several grievances, many came seeking medical treatment, financial assistance and livelihood on Meeyamgi Numit.

Commenting on the State’s health sector, Biren said that a new scheme for persons with disability “CM gi Sotharabasingi Tengbang” was launched recently. However many persons with disability came here today due to lack of proper publicity about the scheme, he added.

He further said that officials of Social Welfare Department have been deputed here to assist the needy people and forms are being provided to the needy people.

Underscoring the importance of Neuro Surgery Department, the Chief Minister said that a Neuro Surgery Department would be opened soon at JNIMS. The required infrastructure and machinery have been already bought and 6 Nurses are being given special hands-on training to assist the doctors in Neuro Surgery Department, he added.

The operation theatre is almost ready for use, he added. Condemning the incident of acid attack, Biren said that the attack is the first of its kind in the State and the Government would deal with the matter seriously.

Such attack is ‘crime against humanity’, he added.

He further stated that the Government would provide free medical treatment to the victim. The Government is also planning to provide livelihood to the victim’s family, he added. To curb such incidents in future, he said, the case would be brought before the Fast Track Court which was set up to deal with crimes against women.

The Chief Minister stated that awareness programmes regarding the organ transplant from the dead bodies would be started soon in the State.

Seeking people’s support, Chief Minister stated that such organ transplant would save many lives in the State.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister released a half yearly bilingual journal titled “Phijeegi Mani Laktagee” (The Hidden Treasure). The journal is published by the Relief Centre for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, Manipur.