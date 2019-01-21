Meinya assures

IMPHAL, Jan 20: In line with the call of SSUM, MSAD, RSF, AMMSO and AMPSUM against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, womenfolk from various places stormed the residence of MP Thokchom Meinya at Khumbong today.

The MP who was at his house at the time pacified the womenfolk and stated that his stand against the Bill has not changed.

The Bill, he said was passed in the Lok Sabha as MPs of AIADMK were on suspension by the Speaker giving the required number to NDA Government.

He said he does not believe that the Bill will clear the floor of the Rajya Sabha. “I do not believe that the Bill will be passed in the Rajya Sabha. BJP National general secretary NE in-charge Ram Madhav claimed that the Bill will be passed in the Rajya Sabha. Even if Congress does not oppose the Bill, I will stand against the Bill,” he said. He assured that he will act according to the wish and aspiration of the people of the State. The womenfolk raised several slogans against the Citizenship Bill and called for protection of indigenous people.