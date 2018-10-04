Meira FC emerge winners

Our Correspondent

Thoubal, Oct 3 : Meira FC, Tekcham emerged winners of the 4th State Level 7-Aside Football Tournament organised by Wangkhem Youth Club (WYC) at its ground today.

Meira FC drubbed SMC, Sapam by 5-0 goals to clinch the title of the tournament which began on March 17 with a total of 12 teams clubbed into 4 groups participating in it.

N Kumarjit opened up the scoring in the 7th minute of the match while the second goal came up in the 15th minute when Th Madhumangol made fine run into the box and banged in a power-packed shot past the SMC’s custodian. Madhumangol continued to strive hard for more goals and found the net for his second goal in the 42nd minute before Biken extended the lead to 4-0 the very next minute.

The last goal came up in the form of an own goal by SMC’s Roshan (40+1′) who mistakenly sent the ball into his own net while trying to clear an incoming shot.

The closing ceremony of the tournament was attended by Th Lokeshwar Singh, MLA Khudrakpam AC; K Meghachandra Singh, MLA Wangkhem AC; Okram Surjakumar Singh; Khangabok AC and other personalities of the region as presidium members who also gave away prizes to the winners, runners and other individuals. Winners, Meira FC walked away Rs 35,000 richer while runners up SMC got Rs 30,000. Best player Kh Oken of SMC, best goalkeeper Biken of Top-chinhtha FC, best scorer Th Modhumangol of Meira FC and man of the match M Rabindra Meira FC were also feted with Rs 200 each on the occasion.