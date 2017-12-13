Meira Paibi leaders pledge to protect State’s integrity

IMPHAL, Dec 12: The 78th Nupi Lan observation was also organised at DM College multiplex hall, today, under the aegis of the 78th Nupi Lan Observation Committee 2017, formed by various CSOs of the State namely Apunba Manipur Kanba Ima Lup (AMKIL), Kangleipak Lamjing Apunba Meira Lup (Kanglamei), Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Manipur (Poirei Leimarol), Kangleipak Women Welfare Association (KWWA), All Manipur Women Voluntary Association (AMAWOVA), Nupi Samaj, Tammi-Chingmi, Maklang Youth Development Club (MEPWAK), Ching Tam United Women Association (CHITUWA) and Women Welfare Organisation Kangleipak (WWOK).

President of AMKIL, Phanjoubam Sakhi Leima, president of Kanglamei, Y Leirik Leima, president of Poirei Leimarol, L Memchoubi, president of KWWA, AK Memcha Leima, convenor of Protection and Preservation Committee Manipur (PPCM), N Bimola Meitei, vice president of Kabui Mothers’ Association (KAMA), G Atongpi Kameipui, retired Assistant Professor of GP Women College and National Awardee, Rose Mangshi Haokip and president of All Manipur Muslim Women Development Organisation, Aribam Sarita Begum attended the event as the presidium members.

Floral tributes were paid in honour of the brave mothers and women of Manipur who fought in the Nupi Lan and a two minute silence was observed in memory of the brave women.

Speaking at the event, Phanjoubam Sakhi Leima said that the Nupi Lan of 1904 and 1939 showed the bravery of Manipuri women to the world and that they would not cower down and bear any form of oppression.

The brave women and mothers of Manipur showed that they will rise and take the leading role in any form of uprising against any oppressive regime and that they are not afraid to tackle issues concerning the State.

The present as well as the future generations should never forget the sacrifice of the women who fought in the first and second Nupi Lan. The women of Manipur must follow in the footsteps of these brave mothers and women to face the current issues plaguing the State, she added.

Phanjoubam Sakhi conveyed that the people should not remain silent regarding the negotiations between the Central Government and the NSCN (IM) if it affects the territorial integrity of the State.

The people of the State, including the women, should always remain alert regarding the current situation of the State and the Government should never forget that a third Nupi Lan will occur if any authority tries to harm the integrity of Manipur, Phanjoubam Sakhi said.

Stressing on the need to monitor the influx of illegal migrants into the State, she said that it is high time for the CSOs as well as the women of Manipur to work together and take up necessary steps to prevent the alarming influx of non locals into the State otherwise the indigenous communities of the State, who have been existing in harmony with one another since time immemorial, will disappear in the near future.

She also urged the womenfolk of Manipur to unite and mount pressure on the authority to implement an Act to save the indigenous people of the State.

Speaking at the event, president of Poirei Leimarol, L Memchoubi said that Manipur women defeated the mighty British empire in the first and second Nupi Lan.

When the British tried to torture the people of the State in 1904, the Manipuri women showed the British that they will not tolerate any form of oppression in the first Nupi Lan.

Then in the second Nupi Lan of 1939, the brave Manipur women rose against the attempt of the British to starve the people of Manipur by increasing the price of rice and food grains.

Memchoubi claimed that even today, the people of the State are being oppressed and tortured under Acts like Armed Forces Special Powers Act 1958 imposed upon its people by the Central Government.

The people of the State, specially the women, should always remain alert regarding the Framework Agreement signed between the Central Government and NSCN (IM).

The contents of the agreement have not been revealed till date and the Central Government should know that a third Nupi Lan is inevitable if there is any point or condition in the agreement which will harm the territorial integrity of Manipur, she added.

Various resource persons also spoke on Nupi Lan as a part of the observation.