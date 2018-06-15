Meira rally marks brave campaign

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 14 : A meira rally in solidarity with Extra Judicial Execution Victim Family Members Association (EEVFAM) activists was held at Thangmeiband today.

The rally was organized by Amnesty International India, Nupi Samaj, Human Right Alert (HRA) and EEVFAM.

The rally began from Ima Khonthokhanbi, DM College campus and passed along various major roads of Thangmeiband before concluding at the Ima Kunthokhanbi.

Arijit Sen, Campaign Director of Amnesty International India Global Brave Campaign said that the rally has been organised in support of the brave human rights defenders of Manipur.

EEVFAM, Human Right alert and Amnesty International India are carrying out a campaign as a part of Amnesty International Brave Campaign for human rights defenders, who fight for justice and the meira rally held today signifies the spirit of the brave campaign, he added.