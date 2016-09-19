Meiraba bags title in Junior Grand Prix International

IMPHAL, Sep 18: Meiraba Luwang defeated Sulistio Tegar (IND) in straight set to clinch the U-15 boy’s single title of Jaya Raya Yonex Sunrise Junior Grand Prix Junior International 2016 at Jakarta, Indonesia today.

Earlier in the quarter final, Meiraba beat Hak Joo Lee of Korea.

He pipped Muhamad Akbar Firdaus of Indonesia in the semifinal.