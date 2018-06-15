Meiraba enters main draw second round

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, Jun 14 : Top seeded U-17 shuttler, Meiraba Luwang cruised into the second round of the main draw today with a 2-1 sets win over Subham Prajapati in the first round of the All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament currently underway in Bengaluru under the aegis of Badminton Association of India.

Meiraba Luwang today lost the first set to Subham Prajapati of Madhya Pradesh (seeded 6) before coming back in the last two sets and secured a 14-21, 21-12, 21-14 win in the first round.

In the qualifying rounds, Meiraba outlasted Nitish SP 15-6, 15-6 in the first round while he secured a 15-13, 15-6 win over Jayraj Singh of Madhya Pradesh in the second round.

In the third round, Meiraba sealed a 2-1 (15-12, 13-15, 15-5) win while he beat Abhishek Borote of Maharashtra 15-4, 15-13 in the last round to cruise into the final round.