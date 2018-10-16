Meiraba in Indian team for Junior Indonesia Badminton League Tournament 2018

By Our Sports Reporter
IMPHAL, Oct 15 : Maisnam Meiraba is among the Indian U-19 shuttlers who have reached Indonesia for the Junior Indonesia Badm-inton League Tournament 2018 which is commencing today in the city of Yogyakarta.
Meiraba will be taking part in the boys singles competition besides D Jaswant from Andhra Pradesh, Ojit Chawla from Assam and D Sarath from Andhra Pradesh.
The other players in the Indian team selected by Badminton Association of India are as follows.
Boys doubles : Shubham Patel from Rajasthan, Sai Pavan Karri from Telangana, Ajikya Patharkar of Maharashtra and Denis Srivastava of Rajasthan;
Girls Singles : Unnati Bisht from Uttarakhand, Deepshika Singh from Delhi and S Kavipriya and
Girls Doubles : Shruti Mishra of UP, V Nila of Tamil Nadu, VS Varshini of Tamil Nadu and Amolika Singh of UP.
