Meiraba Luwang to play for North Eastern Warriors

IMPHAL Dec 22 : Ace shuttler of the State, Meiraba Luwang has been named as a player of the (Premiere Badminton League) PBL debutant North Eastern Warriors men’s team.

Meiraba will now compete alongside Tzu Wei Wang (Chinese Taipei), Shin Baek Cheoul (Korea), Ajay Jayaram, Kim Gi Jung (Korea), Michelle Li (Canada), Ruthvika Shivani, Sanyogita Ghorpade, Prajakta Sawant, Chirag Shetty and Ashmita Chaliha for North Eastern Warriors in the upcoming edition of Indian- Premiere Badminton League 2017 which will commence from December 23 and culminate on January 14.

The team will be led by Ajay Jayaram and will clash with 7 other teams from across the country comprising of Chennai Smarter, Hyderabad Hunters, Ahmedabad Smash Masters, Mumbai Rockets, Bengaluru Blasters, Delhi Dashers and Awadhe Warriors.

The league will be opened tomorrow at Guwahati and will continue in various metro cities of India under the auspices of Badminton Association of India.