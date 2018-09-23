Meiraba Luwang reaches final in All India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament

IMPHAL, Sep 22

Four Badminton players from Manipur namely, Maisnam Meiraba Luwang, pair of Manjit Khwairakpam and Dingku Konthoujam and Konjengbam Priya who is paired with Preethi K of Andhra Pradesh have reached finals of the respective categories at the All India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament being held at Chandigarh.

It is learnt that the said tournament is one of the two selection tournaments for the World Junior Badminton Championship 2018 as declared by Badminton Association of India.

In the junior boys (U-19) singles semi-final, Meiraba edged out Tarun M of Telangana 21-19, 12-21, 21-15 to set up final clash with Kiran George tomorrow.

Manjit and Dingku sealed an overwhelming 21-10, 21-12 win over the pair of Navaneeth Bokka of Telangana and Pavan Kari of Andhra Pradesh to reach the final. They will take on Krishna Prasad G and Dhruv Kapilla for the U-19 boys doubles title tomorrow after the singles final.

Priya and Preethi on the other hand overcame Trisha Hegde and Drithi Yatheesh of Karnataka by 21-18, 17-21, 21-13 sets in a tense semi-final match to set up the U-19 girls doubles summit clash with Aditi Bhatt and Tanisha Castro latter.