Meiraba settles with bronze at Badminton Asia Junior C’ships

IMPHAL, Oct 8

Ace shuttler, Maishnam Meiraba grabbed a bronze medal in the Badminton Asia Junior Championships-2018 held in Mandalay, Myanmar from October 3 to 7.

Meiraba suffered a 21-19, 16-21, 10-21 defeat in the hands of Korea’s Jin Yong, who claimed the U-17 title, in the semi-final to settle with the bronze yesterday. Earlier in the tournament, Meiraba overcame Yap Zhe Ming Nigel of Singapore 21-11, 21-19 in the first round clash before securing an easy 21-8, 21-7 win over Pui Chi Chon of Macau to seal the pre-quarter final bout.

In the pre-quarter final, Meiraba defeated Wang Po Wei of Chinese Taipei 21-10, 21-16 and clinched a 21-13, 21-13 win over Kok Jacky Jing Hong of Malaysia, who holds the titles of U-17 Boys Korean International Junior Open 2017, Indonesia International Junior Grand-Prix 2018 and BTY Thailand Junior International-2018 in the quarter final to seal the semi-final berth.