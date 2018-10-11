Meitei Mayek abroad

IMPHAL, Oct 10: A Meitei Mayek workshop for the Meiteis residing in Canada was organised at Toronto on October 7. The workshop which was participated by 14 children featured lessons on how to speak Meiteilon fluently, write Meitei Mayek properly etc.

At the end of the workshop, the children were presented gifts to motivate them. President of Manipuri Association of Canada, Leishemba Naorem also presented a copy of Ichemma and Mapao to the Meitei women at the event.

During the workshop, Dr Toni Huidrom also gave a lecture on CPR.

Later it was resolved to organise such workshops after every two months.