Meitei space

Imphal, Jan 27 : A one day convention was held today at the Lamyanba Shanglen on the shrinking space of the Meitei people now scattered across Myanmar, Bangladesh, Assam and Manipur.

The meet emphasized on the need to abandon the dress code of the Meities in donning Dhoti-Kurta as as traditional religious wear as this is the dress that brought about social stratification amongst the Meities and other communities as well and amongst the other communities as well.

Seated on the dais were Sorokhaibam Tarun Kumar who hails from Agartala but is an Advocate with the Bombay High Court and Hijam Rajen who originally is from Cachar but now settled in Delhi as general secretaries and Heikrujam Nabashyam as president and Yambem Laba, Social Activist.

An Imphal Declaration was also released.