Memo submitted to Gujarat CM

IMPHAL, Mar 17: Youth Forum for Protection of Human Rights submittd a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Gujarat urging intervention with reegard to the racial attack towards the North East students at the campus of Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara since March 1. The memorandum stated that many of the students from Manipur and other North East States who are studying in the university are under attack and their security is yet to be assured by the Government of Gujarat till date. The students are feeling insecure and are not able to attend their regular classes due to the problem erupted since March 1, it mentioned. Six of the Manipuri students are being falsely charged by lodging an FIR without digesting the fact of the case and the circumstances wherein one among the six who was made accused wass not present during the course of time, it stated.