Memoir released, saplings planted

KAKCHING, Jun 19: As a part of Sunday special programme hosted by Library and Information Centre, Kakching, a memoir releasing function was held today at the auditorium of the Centre, Kakching, conveyed a press release issued by secretary cum executive (internal activities) of Junior Social Scientists’ Hub, Kakching. Written by Amarjit Leimapokpam, a memoir titled ‘Seirenggi Kaongamdraba Khongchat: Khongnangda Ngaojaba Aseiba Thangjam Ibopishak ka Shak Khangnaba’ was released by a member of Kakching Runners Ksh Romesh Singh.

Meanwhile, a tree plantation programme, in memory of legendary Mukna player, Senjao Jatra, was held at the indoor stadium, Phousupat Leikai, Kakching.