Memorial service held at MBC CC

IMPHAL, Aug 24: A large number of people including political leaders and high ranking officials of the State offered their respect to former CM and veteran politician Rishang Keishing during a memorial service held today at MBC Centre Church, Chingmeirong.

Meanwhile, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) observed a condolence programme at Congress Bhavan here.

Congress MLAs, leaders and workers including MPCC President TN Hao-kip, CLP leader O Ibobi, MPs Dr T Meinya and Thangso Baite, offered floral tribute to former MP and CM of Manipur Rishang Keishing.

At the same time, a joint meeting of MPCC office bearers, CLP Members, MPs, PCC members, ex-INC candidates, frontal and DCC members scheduled to be held today has been postponed to 11 am of August 26 due to the demise of former CM Rishang Keishing.

The body of Rishang Keishing was taken inside the Church. Cabinet Ministers, MPs, MLAs, political leaders and workers including AICC Secretary Dr CP Joshi and top ranking officials of the State Govt offered floral tributes to the departed leader.

AICC Secretary Dr CP Joshi read out a condolence message from AICC Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to the mourners.

Musical comfort and solace by Harvest Team of MBC CC, observance of silence to pay respect to the departed soul, condolence messages from Ministers, presentation of life sketch of Rishang Keishing by his son Victor Keishing, benediction etc marked the memorial service today.

Addressing the mourners, Works Minister and Govt Spokesperson Th Biswajit urged all concerned to tread the path drawn by former CM Rishang Keishing for peaceful coexistence of all communities living in Manipur.

Besides being an exponent of peace who explored ways to ensure peace and harmony in the State, the departed leader was one antagonist of bandh and blockade, Biswajit said.

The Minister further said that the major role played and contributions made by Rishang Keishing for equal development of hills and valley and all communities of the State should be cherished by the people.

Remembering Rishang Keishing as a devout Christian, Biswajit exuded strong confidence that his (departed leader’s) soul would rest beside the Almighty. The Minister also shared the grief of the bereaved family.

Former Congress Chief Minister O Ibobi said the demise of Rishang Keishing, who was like a shining star not only in Manipur but also in India, is an irreparable loss. He said that Rishang Keishing could be considered a personality sent by God to serve human beings.

One characteristic which defined the personality of Rishang Keishing is his calmness, O Ibobi said while also remembering him as an amiable and good natured leader.

No one would beat him in punctuality, Ibobi said while also adding that the departed leader was a man of his word.

“As death is inevitable, we pray for his soul to rest in eternal peace,” O Ibobi said while also sharing the grief of the family.

Ex-MLA O Joy said Rishang Keishing is a rare personality. He said that he had not come across any leader who is capable of serving the people for such a long period as Rishang Keishing did. No leaders have matched his statesmanship, he said and expressed that no statesman like him would be born ever again.

Former Dy CM Gaikhangam said that people of the country have lost a shining star in the demise of Rishang Keishing. He urged all concerned to strive to live up to the message of the departed leader who stood for peaceful coexistence of all communities.