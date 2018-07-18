Men’s Village Open Football Sekmai FC, MSFC cruise into semi-finals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 17 : Sekmai FC and MSFC, Heingang defeated their respective rivals to advance into the semi-finals of the ongoing 13th State Level 11 Men’s Village Open Football Tournament-2018 organised by Brighter Club, Awang Potsangbam Khullen at its playground.

Sekmai FC defeated LSAFC, Achanbigei by a narrow 1-0 margin to made themselves into the semi-final while MSFC, Heingang edged out YDC, Awang Potsnagbam Khullen by 4-3 goals via penalties after 1-1 draw.

An early 7th minute goal from Yukemba was more than enough for the Sekmai side in the first quarter final match to move into the last 4 stage of the tournament.

The second quarter final match of the day was an entertaining one as YDC and MSFC successfully repelled one another from scoring in the first half and settled the second half scoring one goal each to make it 1-1 at the end of normal time.

Deekson ended the goal drought with his strike in the 45th minute but Ronel came up to rescue YDC in the 62nd minute with a powerful shot.

The winners were then decided via penalty shoot-out in which James, Reagan and Lalit of the Awang Potsangbam Khullen side were able to slot home the ball while Anil, Deekson, Premjit and Thoi scored to make it 4-3 and ensured MSFC’s place into the semis.

Hosts Brighter Club will meet AWSC, Awang Wabagai in the third quarter final tomorrow while KKGP will face Koirengei FC in the last quarter final match latter at the same venue.