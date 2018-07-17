Men’s Village Open Football YDC hold LISBON, KKGP overwhelm NYC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 16 : YDC. Awang Potsangbam Khunou played out a 1-1 draw with Lisbon, Luwangsangbam while KKGP, Kairang secured a 3-1 victory over NYC Nilakuthi in today’s league matches of the 13th State Level 11 Men’s Village Open Football Tournament-2018 being organised by Brighter Club, Awang Potsangbam Khullen at its playground.

The pool D league match of the day saw Rupachandra of Luwangsangbam side fire in the opener in the 18th minute to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Rupachandra of YDC however, came up to cancel the lead in the 28th minute and settled the game in a 1-1 draw to help both teams share one point each.

The pool C league match between KKGP, Kairang and NYC, Nilakuthi was a one sided affair and KKGP’s Md Nawas and Md Imdad combined well to trouble NYC’s backline and gave their team a 3-1 victory.

KKGP had bright start but NYC defended well until Md Imdad found a gap and slot home the opener in the 26th minute.

His team-mate Md Nawas doubled their advantage with a fine shot in the 41st minute but NYC who lacked determination for the major portion came alive in the 48th minute when Ng Rahul made a stinging shot past KKGP’s custodian to make it 1-2.

Their dream of restoring parity did not came true as KKGP regained control and Nawas added another goal in the 60th minute to seal a 3-1 win.

LSAFC Achanbigei will clash with Sekmai FC in the first quarter final match of the day while YDC, Awang Potsangbam will take on MSFC Heingang in the second quarter final match tomorrow.