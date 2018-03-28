Men’s Volleyball Tourney MPSC, MIKHYA, YMDO emerge victorious

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 27 : MPSC, MIKHYA, YMDO today secured wins in their respective league matches of the 1st State Level Men’s Volleyball Tournament 2018 which got underway at Lilong Chajing Volleyball Court from March 25.

The tournament is being organised by Lilong Chajing Youth Community Centre Cum Cultural Institute under the aegis of All Manipur Volley Association and features 10 teams clubbed into two groups. The first match of the day to be played between LCYCCCI, Chajing and KYLSC, Kachikhun was postponed and refixed on March 28 due to inclement weather condition.

In a Group A league match played latter, MPSC overwhelmed SDC, Samurou in straight sets. MPSC showed their upperhand in all sets to register a 27-25, 25-14, 25-12 win. In another Group A league match of the day, MIKHYA, Mayang Imphal earned full points against SDC, Samurou with a 3-1 victory. MIKHYA, Mayang Imphal conceded the second set before wrapping up the game 25-15, 27-29, 25-20, 25-14. In the Group B league match staged today, YMDO, Heirangoithong edged past LCYCCCI, Chajing 3-2 in a very competitive match. The Heirangoithong side conceded the first two se before coming back strongly in the last three set to finish the game 25-27, 18-25, 25-17, 25-19, 17-15.