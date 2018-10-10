Mera Chaoren Houba wishes

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 9: Governor Dr Najma Heptulla has greeted the people of the State on the occasion of Mera Chaoren Houba.

Dr Najma said that the festival which preserves and promotes unity and integrity amongst all the communities settled in the State is celebrated with the advent of Mera Tha (September-October).

She also said that the festival has withstood the test of time and has become a rallying point for the State’s unity and integrity. The Governor further appealed to all to celebrate the festival in its true spirit and expressed hope that the festival will strengthen the bond of unity, integrity and understanding among the different communities so that peace and prosperity may prevail in the State.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh also extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of the State on the occasion of Mera Chaoren Houba. “The month reminds us of the age-old inseparable bond of love and brotherhood amongst different communities in our State”, said the Chief Minister.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, president TN Haokip also greeted the people of the State, specially the followers of Goddess Panthoibi, on the arrival of Goddess Panthoibi festival which will begin from the day of Mera Chaoren Houba.