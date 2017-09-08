IMPHAL, Sep 7: A 23-member State level organising committee has been constituted with Chief Minister N Biren as chairman for this year’s Mera Houchongba festival..

The committee would hold a meeting within the current month and discuss about holding the festival in a grand and impressive manner, informed a source.

The festival will be organised in collaboration with the Mera Houchongba Thoushil Lup, Sana Konung and Sanamahi Temple Board and all communities of the State would be invited, added the source.