Mercy sets up U-15 girls’ title clash with Sagorika

IMPHAL, Aug 10 : Mercy Th will be meeting Sagorika N in the final of the U-15 girls’ singles competition of the ongoing 2nd Yonex Sunrise State Level Badminton Tournament 2018 being organised by Manipur Badminton Association at its Indoor Hall at DM College Campus, Imphal.

Sagorika N who beat Th Roshni 21-14, 21-9 in the quarter final, edged out M Elina by 2-1 sets (21-6, 19-21, 21-15) in the first semi-final today while Mercy outshone L Sheetal 21-14, 21-19 in another semi-final match to complete the final line up. Mercy cruised into the semi-final with a 21-12, 21-12 win over Sananu Maisnam in the quarter final before Sheetal saw off Jeleima Yaikhom 21-3, 21-5 in another match for a place in the semi-final.

Other events

U-11 girls’ singles competition

Leonie T edged over Denia Ahanthem 21-7, 21-10 and sealed a place in the semi-final of the U-11 girls’ singles competition.

U-9 boys singles competition

Martin I entered into the quarter final of the U-9 boys’ singles competition with an easy 21-8, 21-10 win over Korak while Rishav Ng also made himself into the quarter final with an overwhelming 21-5, 21-1 win over Lukesh Th .

In other round of 16 clashes, L Luwangamba beat Arnichandra K 21-7, 21-2; Ereikhomba K outlasted Angamba N 21-12, 21-13; Neelachal Ph overran Neshijit L 21-5, 21-13; M Bhairav beat Sudarshan L 21-6, 21-5 and Chinglemba A edged out Shyamchandra S 21-19, 15-21, 22-20. Sushanta M also got a walk over to move into the last 8 round of the competition.

U-13 Boys’ Singles competition

Gunachandra Naorem advanced into the last 8 round of the U-13 Boys singles competition with a 21-17, 21-19 win over M Brajamani after M Rishi got a walk over.

Th Matic sealed a 21-15, 21-14 win over M Agalin today to move into the quarter final while Ksh Tulajit saw off Mangal Laishram 21-12, 21-13 in the next match to book the quarter final berth.

In other round of 16 matches, RK Allen beat Borish Salam 21-13, 21-15; Kasporv beat Kh Amarjit 21-8, 21-15; Alex Ng beat Ksh Albert 21-14, 21-11 and N Avinash beat Everish 21-18, 20-22, 21-12 to advance itno quarter finals.

U-15 Boys Singles competition

M Rishi went into the quarter final of the U-15 boys singles competition with a walk-over while N Avinash outlasted O Deepak 21-6, 21-9 in another round of 16 clash.

A Mangal beat Alex Ng 21-18, 21-10; Ksh Tulajit outlasted M Agalin 22-20, 21-13; Ph Arju overcame Romesh Yumnam 21-8, 21-5; Th Matic beat S Bishal 21-17, 21-16; Y Sudiskumar beat Borish Salam 21-18, 21-15 and M Ningatai beat Everish 22-20, 21-14 to move into the quarter final round of the competition.

Men’s Doubles

Kh Niranjoy and Kh Punsiba defeated the pair of H Ajit And N Bimolchandra 21-19, 21-18 to qualify for the last 8 round of the men’s doubles competition while TH Johnson and Y Rakesh outlasted Khundongbam Jogendro and Laishram Akash 21-14, 21-17 to seal the quarter final berth.

H Rohenkumar and Kalenyai K, Gold Taorem and Y Naocha, Minachandra and L Socrates, G Rajesh and Saikhomba T also registered straight sets win over their respective rivals and entered into the quarter finals.

U-11 Boys singles

Devbarta outlasted Kh Amarjit 21-10, 21-17 to cruise into the last 8 round of the U-11 boys’ singles competition while M Bhairav had a speedy 21-10, 21-17 against Ereikomba Kh to cruise into the quarter final of the competition.

Juvaraj Wahengbam, Gung Sh, Kyoveio V, Sushanta M and Sundarlal moved into the quarter final with straight sets win over their respective rivals while K Dayananda got a walk over to qualify for the same.