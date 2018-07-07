Meritorious awards conferred

Kakching: All Manipur Students’ Union Wabagai Branch has conferred awards to meritorious students of Wabagai who have excelled in the Class X examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM).

Zilla Parishad member, Wabagai Gram Panchayat Mayengbam Jayenta, AMSU HQ general secretary Soibam Anilkumar and ZP member Hiyanglam Gram Panchayat Elangbam Ranjana attended the award ceremony at Wabagai High School Friday as presidium members.