Merits of atomic energy emphasised

By Our Staff Reporter/DIPR

IMPHAL, May 9: Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam today inaugurated a two-day National seminar cum workshop on ‘Atomic Energy & Radiations for Societal Development’ at the multipurpose hall of DM College. Speaking as chief guest, Radheshyam said that the participants should try to gain knowledge and understanding of the topic which will be thoroughly discussed during the seminar.

He asserted that through education, one should address the issues and problems prevailing in the society. Education is not just to get a degree and job. It is also about nurturing oneself by gaining deeper understanding of the subjects and problems, he added.

The Minister urged the young students to take active participation in such seminars and approached the experts to clear their doubts on related matters. He said that the future lies in their hands and it is important that they update themselves with relevant information and knowledge to bring further progress in the State as well as in the North East region.

The Seminar is organised by the Dhanamanjuri Community College, of the recently enacted Dhanamanjuri University, Imphal, in association with Study Forum for Advanced Technology NE, India under the aegis of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India, held.

Taking part in the inaugural function, Vice-Chancellor, Dhanamanjuri University, H Deleep Singh said that the seminar will highlight the utilities of the atomic energy and radiation in terms of health, medicine and agriculture sector. He said that the seminar will provide an opportunity to the budding scientists to come in face to face with eminent scientists from prominent institutions in the field of the atomic energy and radiation.

Describing merits of atomic energy, he said that the generation of electricity through nuclear energy reduces the amount of energy generated from fossil fuels (coal and oil) and less use of fossil fuels means lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Another advantage is the required amount of fuel. Less fuel offers more energy. It represents a significant save on raw materials but also in transport, handling and extraction of nuclear fuel, he added.

The function was also attended by Head, Public Awareness Division, Department of Atomic Energy, Ravi Shankar; Head, Department of Physics, MU, Prof N Nimai Singh; Scientist AERB & Regional Chairman, Dr Thokchom Dewan Singh; Deputy Superintendent (Corp. Plng), Uranium Corporation of India Ltd, Iba Rynjah and Scientific Officer-G, Atomic Minerals Directorate NER, Shillong, R Timothy as the special guest and guests of honour respectively.