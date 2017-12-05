Messy school toilet

IMPHAL, Dec 4: The condition of Johnstone Higher Secondary School located at the heart of Imphal— which is known for grooming and producing some fine academicians, scientists, civil servants, politicians of the State—could be gauged by just seeing the toilet of the school.

As a measure to maintain cleanliness in Govt schools by the present Govt under Education Minister Th Radheshyam, the Govt has instructed all Govt schools to clean their respective schools every Saturday.

When The Sangai Express went to Johnstone Hr Sec School to oversee if the Govt instruction for keeping the school neat and tidy has been taken up, it came across the toilet of the school in a very sorry state.

The toilet/urinal is found to be adorned by cigarette butts, covers of Talab besides bad odour.

The question asked by many is, if this is the condition of a renowned Govt school in Imphal, what would then be the condition of Govt schools in far flung areas.